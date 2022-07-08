Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 641 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,357 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GSK by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in GSK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in GSK by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. GSK plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

