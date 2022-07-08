Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 8,191 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,178,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 547,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

