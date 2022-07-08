Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 220 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.68 and a 200 day moving average of $305.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,122 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

