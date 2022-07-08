Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 156 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.86. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $372.11.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

