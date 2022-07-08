Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $346,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 32,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

