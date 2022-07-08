Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in V.F. were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.