Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.94. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

