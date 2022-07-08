Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 93 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $321.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.74. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.