Mission Wealth Management LP Has $403,000 Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in WPP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.53) to GBX 1,210 ($14.65) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.29) to GBX 750 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.35) to GBX 1,230 ($14.89) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $919.00.

WPP opened at $47.57 on Friday. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51.

WPP Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.