Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after purchasing an additional 549,590 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

