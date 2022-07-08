Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 404 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $153.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

