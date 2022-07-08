Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Diageo by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 103.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $171.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average is $195.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.47) to GBX 4,500 ($54.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

