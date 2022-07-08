Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 212,305 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,305 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

