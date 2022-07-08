Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,511,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,676,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,159,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NYSE:WTS opened at $128.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

