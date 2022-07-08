Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,531,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,808,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,638,000 after acquiring an additional 169,265 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,353,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

