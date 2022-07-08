Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,079,273 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 618.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,273 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MacroGenics by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 171,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 67,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNX stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

