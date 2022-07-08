Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 20,237 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $11,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

