Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,052 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average is $124.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

