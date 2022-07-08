Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 9,073 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $332,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $12.86 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

