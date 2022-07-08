Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 262,011 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 262,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $52.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 141.57 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

