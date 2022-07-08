Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $99,805,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 573,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,364,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

