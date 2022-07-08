558,039 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 558,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

