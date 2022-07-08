Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

