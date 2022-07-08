Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,290 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after buying an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,155,000 after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.82 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

