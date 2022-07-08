Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 880,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,656,000 after acquiring an additional 864,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 285,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 74,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

