Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512,027 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $130,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

