Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

TA stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $530.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

