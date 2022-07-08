adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($218.75) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($223.96) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC set a €200.00 ($208.33) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €169.28 ($176.33) on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($209.39). The business’s 50 day moving average is €176.85 and its 200-day moving average is €208.68.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

