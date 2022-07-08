Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.60 ($32.92) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.79) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €22.68 ($23.63) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.95 and a 200 day moving average of €35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1.33. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €20.94 ($21.81) and a 52 week high of €48.76 ($50.79).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

