Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €69.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.88) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on G24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.98) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €54.20 ($56.46) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.30. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a fifty-two week high of €73.36 ($76.42).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.