ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($17.19) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €17.56 ($18.29) on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12 month low of €11.04 ($11.50) and a 12 month high of €16.50 ($17.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $903.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.03.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (Get Rating)
