Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $120.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.