Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €256.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €256.00 ($266.67) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($223.96) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €176.35 ($183.70) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €180.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €190.34. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($141.93).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.