Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

