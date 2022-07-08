NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global downgraded NetApp to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

