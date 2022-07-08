Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $439.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 410,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

