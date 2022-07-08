La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of LJPC stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.96. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.