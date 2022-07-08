La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.96. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. Research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.