Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORKLY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orkla ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Orkla ASA has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

