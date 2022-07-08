Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $5.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNSL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $805.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

