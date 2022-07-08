Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.70.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TS. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.54) to €8.80 ($9.17) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.98.

NYSE:TS opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. Tenaris has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

