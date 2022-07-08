Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

