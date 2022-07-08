BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

BRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 91.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.