CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.63. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

