Cwm LLC Has $613,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 33.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE CTVA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

