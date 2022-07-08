iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

