Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Shares of ED opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

