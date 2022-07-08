Cwm LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

NYSE DHI opened at $72.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

