Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,070,000 after buying an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 757,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $136.83 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $156.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

