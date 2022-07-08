Cwm LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

General Motors stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

