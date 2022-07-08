P.A.W. Capital Corp Acquires 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

